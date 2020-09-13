Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $816,280.50 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $95.65 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

