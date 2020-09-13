Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $1,141,908.66 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70.

Shares of IPHI opened at $103.26 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 43.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

