Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,550,811.13 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

