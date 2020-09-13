Insider Selling: MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Director Sells $563,156.03 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $563,156.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGNX stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

