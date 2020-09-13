Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Sells $14,434,864.45 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $453.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.50.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.