Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $1,410,605.83 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,605.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NEO opened at $35.35 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.