Insider Selling: Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $328,399.00 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 73.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,105 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 59,972.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 53.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

