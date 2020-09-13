Insider Selling: Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Insider Sells A$174,750.00 in Stock

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) insider Daniel Lougher sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.66), for a total value of A$174,750.00 ($124,821.43).

Daniel Lougher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Daniel Lougher 210,140 shares of Western Areas stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.45.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Western Areas’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

