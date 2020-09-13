Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

