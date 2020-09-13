International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.92). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Commerzbank dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Davy Research cut International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.65 ($4.67).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 155.10 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

