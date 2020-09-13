International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

