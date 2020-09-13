Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $90,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intuit by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. 955,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

