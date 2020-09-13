Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,645,000.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,550. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

