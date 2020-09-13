Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.