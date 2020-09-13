Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,596. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

