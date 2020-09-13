InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

