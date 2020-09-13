Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

LON IOM opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 3.93 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

