IQE’s (IQEPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

