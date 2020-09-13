Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Iqvia worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Iqvia by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Iqvia by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.53. The stock had a trading volume of 545,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

