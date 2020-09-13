iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. 47,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

