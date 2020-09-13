iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 143,290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $$110.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

