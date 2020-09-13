iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 143,290 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB remained flat at $$110.47 during midday trading on Friday. 537,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

