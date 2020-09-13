iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

