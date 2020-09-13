iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after acquiring an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $596,586,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

