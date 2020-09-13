iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after buying an additional 786,053 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,549,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 3,432,181 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

