IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.54. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 184,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,312. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $46.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

