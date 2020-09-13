Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 2,217,686 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1,316.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Commscope worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 803.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Commscope stock remained flat at $$8.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,302. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

