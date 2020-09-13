Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,409 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 1,259,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,957. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

