Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 371,270 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,270 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 507,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 307,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,810. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

