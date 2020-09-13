Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 317,165 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 36.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $126.02. 1,746,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

