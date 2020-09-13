Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,053 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Godaddy worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Godaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Godaddy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,801. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

