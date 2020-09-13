Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $27.45 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,158 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 3,968,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.