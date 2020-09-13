Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 15,431 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $145,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.57. 344,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,903.44 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

