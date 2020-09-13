Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 5,661 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

