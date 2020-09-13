James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Acquires 1,316 Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £144.76 ($189.15).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 2,206 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 2,206 ($28.83).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Friday. Arden Partners plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.90 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Arden Partners

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

