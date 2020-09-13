Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 78,783 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 458,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,870. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

