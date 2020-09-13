Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 254,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,161,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,991. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

