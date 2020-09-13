Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.65% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFIG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.