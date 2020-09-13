Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$88.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.25. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$44.00 and a twelve month high of C$96.45.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.18 billion.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

