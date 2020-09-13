Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.28%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $149.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

