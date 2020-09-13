John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.98. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.