John Menzies’ (MNZS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Menzies from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

