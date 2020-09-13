Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £35,364.16 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £35,364.16 ($46,209.54).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.70) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.99. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JUP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

