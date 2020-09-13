Kava Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01594749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00189117 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

