Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

PUGOY stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

