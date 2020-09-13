Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) vs. NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEX) Financial Review

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.21 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -7.83 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.20 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.03

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.91, suggesting a potential upside of 117.01%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -14.68% -15.21% -7.55% Key Energy Services 11.32% -225.26% -19.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Key Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

