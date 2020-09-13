Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.75.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$21.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.81%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,903,196.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,268 shares of company stock worth $66,129.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

