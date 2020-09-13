Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $62,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.82. 17,232,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

