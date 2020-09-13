Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

