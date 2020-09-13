Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Kroger has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

